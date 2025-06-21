Corby primary school thrilled to be judged ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted

A Corby headteacher says staff are thrilled after their school was praised by education watchdog Ofsted.

Corby Primary Academy in Butland Road has been praised for its ‘strong values’ and ‘positive relationships’ by inspectors .

Part of Greenwood Academies Trust, the school, was judged ‘good’ in all areas following its second ever Ofsted inspection.

Kirsty Foley, principal of Corby Primary Academy, said: “We are thrilled with the report and proud that Ofsted has recognised the many strengths of our school community.

Corby Primary Academy staff and pupils celebrate their 'good' Ofsted judgement / Greenwood Academies Trust

"Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to create a supportive environment where every child can thrive academically and personally. It is particularly rewarding to see our values of respect, responsibility, and resilience so clearly reflected in our pupils’ behaviour and attitude to learning. We remain committed to providing the best possible education and opportunities for all our children.”

Inspectors described the school community as welcoming and supportive, stating, “Pupils are friendly and welcoming at Corby Primary Academy. They enjoy school and their attendance is high.”

The report said that the positive atmosphere and strong relationships are reflected in the feedback from parents and carers who “speak highly of the school and the caring and supportive staff,” and appreciate the “clear communication that the school has put in place” to keep them informed and involved in their child’s education.

Inspectors commended the school’s ambitious and ‘well-sequenced’ curriculum, noting that it “sets out precisely the important knowledge that pupils should learn” and integrates complementary trips and experiences that engage pupils and enhance their learning.

Extending beyond academics the school was judged to nurture the its core values of respect, responsibility, and resilience, ensuring pupils “are confident and keen learners” who “play kindly and cooperatively at playtimes and take care of the play equipment.”

The school was praised for its inclusive approach, particularly its support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). The report confirmed that the school “includes and supports pupils well,” with clear systems in place to identify needs quickly and provide tailored support, while encouraging increasing independence.

Opportunities for pupil leadership and participation were also highlighted. Inspectors noted that the school “engenders pupils’ eagerness to contribute to school life,” with pupils proudly taking on roles such as librarians and school councillors. They “write letters of application and make presentations to explain why they would be strong candidates.” A notable initiative includes the training of play leaders to organise games and activities at lunchtime, along with pupils’ recent excitement about ‘voting’ in proper polling stations to elect their brand-new house captains.

Other areas praised were reading and phonics, behaviour and personal development and the personal, social, and health education curriculum.

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, added: “This report highlights the excellent work taking place at Corby Primary Academy and the positive impact the school has on its pupils and families. We are proud to support a school that fosters a culture of care, inclusion, and high expectations. Congratulations to the staff, pupils, and leadership team for their continued dedication and success.”

The full report is available on the Ofsted website by clicking here.