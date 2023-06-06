A Corby primary school teacher is reaching the pinnacle of a running challenge that she set herself 10 years ago.

Caroline Haynes, Year 1 lead at Beanfield Primary School, took up running after turning 40. When she reached the age of 50 she set herself a challenge to complete 60 runs of at least half-marathon distance before she turned 60.

For the final race of her challenge she is raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Caroline Haynes

Caroline said: “Leading up to 50 I did 50 firsts which was 50 first things and I did that in 12 months.

“When I got to the end of that it was quite an exciting time, and I thought what am I going to do next? I was already running and I thought I’m going to try and do 60 races before I was 60.”

It’s been a fairly turbulent road for Caroline during her challenge, overcoming a broken ankle, a tumour in her wrist and Covid.

She said: “It was not as easy as I thought it might be because of life really. I broke my ankle, I had a tumour, and of course Covid got in the way and so all those sort of things hindered everything and it’s been quite difficult to fit them in.

“It was alright in the beginning but for about a five year period I seemed to have one thing after another going wrong. The last two years it’s just been cram, cram, cram and I’ve managed to get them all in which is great.”

Caroline has completed one ultra marathon, five marathons, four 15-mile races and 49 half-marathons.

She said: “I’m fitter now than I’ve ever been in my entire life. It’s one of those things. When people get old they think that’s the end and actually it’s just the beginning. You can do anything you want to do, you’ve just got to put your mind to it.”

Race number 60, The Royal Leamington Spa Half Marathon on Sunday, June 25 is fast approaching and to celebrate her achievement Caroline is raising money for Cancer Research UK.