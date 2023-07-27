A primary school in Corby has received an award for its exceptional efforts to support and include young carers within its community.

Beanfield Primary School was awarded the Young Carers Bronze Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the guidance of Young Carers Champions, Mrs Fleming and Miss Harley, the school has implemented various initiatives to provide essential support to young carers.

Young carers enjoying a slice of pizza at the school’s first Young Carers Evening

One of these initiatives is a weekly lunch club, where young carers can come together to share their experiences and engage in activities, while receiving a listening ear and the support they deserve from staff.

Establishing an ethos of awareness and education has been essential in embedding empathy and inclusivity throughout the school community.

Part of this has included ensuring that teachers across the school are well-informed about the young carers within their classrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This understanding has empowered them to provide appropriate support and create environments where young carers are understood and valued.

Pupils enjoying colouring together at the Young Carers Evening

The children have access to a young carers board, which provides them with information about various agencies, including school nurses and the mental health in schools’ team, and staff within the school.

In a recent milestone event, Beanfield organised its first Young Carers Evening.

The event, a pizza party, offered the children a chance to enjoy a break from their responsibilities at home while they socialised, developed their independence and established connections with peers who share similar circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening was a resounding success, and plans are already underway for a future Christmas event.

Principal Sam Eathorne said: “The journey to attaining the award has been an extensive and meticulous process, requiring immense dedication from the staff and school community. However, the positive impact it has had on the lives of the children and families has made this a worthwhile process for all involved.

“We are thrilled to be recognised for our commitment to supporting young carers. We firmly believe in providing a safe and inclusive space where all students can flourish. This award is not only a testament to the hard work of the whole school, but to the resilience of our young carers.”