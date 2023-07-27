Corby primary school receives award for supporting and including young carers within its community
A primary school in Corby has received an award for its exceptional efforts to support and include young carers within its community.
Beanfield Primary School was awarded the Young Carers Bronze Award.
Under the guidance of Young Carers Champions, Mrs Fleming and Miss Harley, the school has implemented various initiatives to provide essential support to young carers.
One of these initiatives is a weekly lunch club, where young carers can come together to share their experiences and engage in activities, while receiving a listening ear and the support they deserve from staff.
Establishing an ethos of awareness and education has been essential in embedding empathy and inclusivity throughout the school community.
Part of this has included ensuring that teachers across the school are well-informed about the young carers within their classrooms.
This understanding has empowered them to provide appropriate support and create environments where young carers are understood and valued.
The children have access to a young carers board, which provides them with information about various agencies, including school nurses and the mental health in schools’ team, and staff within the school.
In a recent milestone event, Beanfield organised its first Young Carers Evening.
The event, a pizza party, offered the children a chance to enjoy a break from their responsibilities at home while they socialised, developed their independence and established connections with peers who share similar circumstances.
The evening was a resounding success, and plans are already underway for a future Christmas event.
Principal Sam Eathorne said: “The journey to attaining the award has been an extensive and meticulous process, requiring immense dedication from the staff and school community. However, the positive impact it has had on the lives of the children and families has made this a worthwhile process for all involved.
“We are thrilled to be recognised for our commitment to supporting young carers. We firmly believe in providing a safe and inclusive space where all students can flourish. This award is not only a testament to the hard work of the whole school, but to the resilience of our young carers.”
The school looks forward to further enriching the lives of young carers and their families, empowering them to reach their full potential as valued members of the school community.