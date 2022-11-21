Corby primary school maintains 'good' Ofsted rating after latest inspection

Staff and pupils at a Corby primary school have been celebrating after maintaining their rating in their latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors found Beanfield Primary School to be ‘good’ across all five key areas with a ‘caring ethos’ and an ‘ambitious curriculum’.

The school, part of Brooke Weston Trust, was praised for being a ‘vibrant’ environment, with leaders who are ‘supportive, caring and set a high standard for pupils’.

Principal Mrs Samantha Eathorne celebrates with pupils from Beanfield Primary School, Corby after their latest 'Good' Ofsted report

Principal at Beanfield Primary School, Samantha Eathorne, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our fantastic children, dedicated staff and the local community for their hard work and commitment.

"We could not have achieved this result without their support and feel that we all have a shared and sustained vision to continue to build on our successes to provide the very best quality of education.”

Ofsted inspectors rated the school ‘good’ across its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The report said: “Pupils are happy and enjoy their learning. They talk with enthusiasm about school life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the school’s first full inspection since the Covid-19 pandemic and school staff were praised for their ‘devotion’ to their roles.

The report said: “Leaders have high expectations for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities. Pupils in the additional provision follow the same ambitious curriculum as pupils in the mainstream setting. Staff provide high-quality support and ensure that resources are suited to pupils’ needs.”

Inspectors had visited the school on October 11 and 12.

Andrew Campbell, chief executive officer of Brooke Weston Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate our colleagues at Beanfield Primary School and those across the trust who have played a key role in achieving this Ofsted grade. We are all very proud of the school and the special place it holds within the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad