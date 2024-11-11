Corby primary school first in north Northamptonshire to win wellbeing award in bid to improve mental health

Cottingham Church of England (CofE) Primary School has gained the Healthy Schools Silver Award, helping make students aware of the benefits of good mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To receive the accolade, the school in Cottingham, near Corby completed a self-led mental health project focused on their year five children, who moved to year six at the start of the school year in September, a critical year for primary pupils.

Carolynn Southcombe, from Cottingham CofE Primary School, said: “Since 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve sadly noticed that pupils are struggling with their mental health and well-being a lot more. As a school, we must advocate for our pupils’ mental health and well-being and set them up for a bright and successful future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Year six can be stressful and worrying for children due to their SATS and the imminent move up to secondary school, potentially away from their friends.

Cottingham CofE Primary was the first in north Northamptonshire to receive the silver award

“Because of this, we mainly wanted to support these pupils with their mental health and well-being and prepare them for these significant events and changes.”

The focus of the work to achieve the feat was on the ‘five ways to wellbeing’, those being Giving, Connecting, Being Active, Taking Notice and Learning.

Sessions around the five themes, including a food bank donation (giving), a family afternoon (connecting) and a yoga session (being active) took place with the intention of improving the health and wellbeing of the wider school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standards for the award have been designed and tailored to Northamptonshire specifically, with 51 schools across the county currently working towards their bronze Healthy Schools Award, and 19 are on the path to the silver.

Councillor Gill Mercer, North Northants Council’s executive member for adults, health and wellbeing said: “I am delighted that Cottingham CE Primary School has become the first north Northamptonshire school to complete our Silver Healthy Schools Award.

“This stage of the awards should take six to 12 months to complete, so to do so in the shortest time possible is a credit to both the pupils who took part and the staff who supported them.

“I hope these youngsters will benefit from the skills and knowledge in wellbeing they have learned, which I am sure will help take them through the challenges of Year 6 and on into secondary school life.

“I would encourage any school not yet signed up to participate in the Healthy Schools Awards so their pupils can benefit.”