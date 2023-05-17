With Corby’s first ever Pride just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about what’s planned for the day.

It’ll be held on Saturday, June 10 in Coronation Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first ever Pride event to be held in the town and will offer local groups, organisations and performers the chance to show their commitment to creating a tolerant and fair society for all.

Corby Pride will be held on Saturday, June 10 in Coronation Park.

The event is being run by Corby Town Council, who have established a community forum made up of both community members and representatives of local LGBTQ organisations, groups and charities.

The remit of the forum is to raise local issues related to LGBTQ equality and work in partnership with other groups and agencies to try to resolve issues and to celebrate and promote LGBTQ related activity locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be kicking off Pride with a bang at The Core with Dragstravaganza, a pre-pride party featuring, direct from RuPauls’s Drag Race UK, A’Whora and special guests Imani and Shania Pain on June 9. Tickets are available on The Core at Corby Cube website.

The day of Corby Pride itself begins at midday on June 10, with a parade, a predominantly walking parade, starting at The Corby Cube in the town centre and making its way to Coronation Park.

The parade will feature Wincanton's Proud Mary truck, which is still accepting song requests and dedications

The parade will feature Wincanton's Proud Mary truck, which is still accepting song requests and dedications. Fill in this form to make a song request or dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individuals, groups and organisations may participate in the parade for free but must fill in this form to do so.

At Coronation Park, visitors will be treated to a festival ground featuring an array of stalls as well as performances.

There will be four drag queens performing there on the day including: Marie La Rae from Manchester, Wilma from London, Peachy Rae from Northampton, and Corby’s very own Dylan Andreczuk.

Music performances will include Honey Honey, an Abba Tribute Act, Almost P!nk, a Pink tribute act and Ayden Morgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fly By Bars will be bringing Streetfood Saturdays for all your food and drink requirements.

The event is being sponsored by RS Group (official main sponsors), Wincanton PLC, SIMA Unite the Union, Kori Construction, Corby Town Council and North Northants Council.

Callum Reilly, chairman of the Pride committee, said: “We are extremely pleased to have had so much support and positivity from Corby businesses and residents alike. Our sponsors were carefully chosen for their equality and inclusive work policies.

“There will be something for everyone at Pride and we welcome all to celebrate our diverse town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Payne, senior inventory planner at RS Group, said: “We believe that everyone should feel comfortable bringing their true self to work. Part of that belief includes a commitment to celebrating and honouring individuals across a variety of underrepresented groups, to include our colleagues, friends, and family within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“When the opportunity presented itself to be the main sponsor for the first ever Corby Pride, we saw it as the perfect way to amplify the voices of the local LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, while also positioning ourselves as a visible supporter of diversity, inclusion, and acceptance for all.”

Wincanton’s Group Operations Director and Executive Sponsor the LGBTQIA+, Dean Clamp, said: “Sponsoring Corby’s first ever pride and having the opportunity to support the LGBTQIA+ community is a privilege.

“As a local employer to 1,500+ people across 9 sites in and around Corby, we’re continuously working to shape and embed an inclusive and belonging culture within our business and a wider strategy of a culture of care; making safe spaces for people to be their authentic selves both inside and outside of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As blazoned across the front of our Pride truck, we encourage everyone to be proud of who they are and seeing so many colleagues, local businesses and members of the community showing their solidarity for members of the LGBTQIA+ community at Corby’s first pride will be fantastic.”

They are still looking for volunteers to help with the smooth running of the parade and at the park.

If you would like to volunteer, follow this form or visit the Corby Town Council website for more details.

They’re also looking for stall holders. If you would like to have a stall at Pride, fill in this form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to sponsor an act, you can contact the town council at [email protected]