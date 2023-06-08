With Corby’s first ever Pride festival fast approaching, we’ve compiled a list of everything you might need to know.

Date and time

Corby Pride is taking place on Saturday, June 10, starting at midday.

Map of Corby Pride

Weather

On the day of Corby Pride, we are set to see highs of 27C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning, stating that ‘whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Saturday afternoon.’

The Parade

Corby Pride poster

The parade will start from The Cube in James Ashworth VC Square led by Wincanton’s Proud Mary Truck.

It will then proceed along George Street, Westcott Way, Elizabeth Street and Cottingham Road dispersing at Coronation park for 12.30pm.

To participate in the parade, organisations and members of the public need to register before the day by following this link.

Coronation Park

Corby Pride poster

Main stage

Commencing at 12.30pm with a full afternoon’s entertainment by brilliant artists.

12.30 - Welcome from comperes Wilma, Marie La Rae & Cllr Callum Reilly

12.40 - Wilma - a famous London drag queen act

13.30 - Ayden Morgan

14.10 – Corby’s very own Ari and Northampton’s Peachy Rae – lip syncing drag queens

14.50 - Marie La Rae – a famous Manchester drag queen act

15.45 - Williams Creatives, performing songs from their upcoming show Threads

16.00 - Honey Honey

17.00 - Almost P!nk

17.50 onwards - DJ IvB from Corebeatz Radio

Field Entertainment

13.00 – Free Yoga session from Yoga4Health – Sensory garden safe space

14.00 – Zumba demonstration by The Sweatshop Fitness – main field next to the decked area

14.30 – Clubbercise demonstration by Melissa’s Movers - main field next to decked stage

Throughout the day there will be:

Stilt walkers and bubbles ‘Storm in a teacup’ circus

Food & Drinks Village

Craft and information stalls

Getting in and around Corby

Parking

Parking is available at Victoria Place Car Park, George Street, Corby Train Station and Town Centre Gateway, Anne Street. All car parks are between five – 10 minutes walk from the event. Opening hours and parking costs are available here.

Train

If you arrive in Corby by train, walk out of the station, turn left and then left again at the mini roundabout. Then continue straight to Coronation park. Est five -10 minutes.

Bus

If you arrive by bus, depart at George Street and head up Alexander Road, turn left to Coronation Park.

Cllr Callum Reilly, chairman of the Pride committee, said: “This is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and we hope you all enjoy this free family friendly event hosted by the town council.

“We have been working hard to ensure there is something for everyone and are very excited to show Corby as the diverse and inclusive town that it is.

“This event has been a product of months of hard work by town councillors and officers and is happening as a result of the will of the community and volunteers coming forward to support this historic event.”

A spokesman for Corby Town Council said: “Corby Town Council are hosting this event but we are very grateful to all our sponsors who have been very generous and without them this event would not be taking place.

“Special thanks to RS Group, Wincanton PLC, Kori Construction, North Northamptonshire Council, GMB Union, Midlands branch, Smurfit Kappa, SIMA the Union, Stuart Charles Estate Agents.

“Also thank you to our special contributors Unison, Central co-op Membership, Stagecoach, Morrisons and National Union of Professional Foster Carers.”