Corby Pride 2024 - All you need to know including the parade route, timings and parking
Date and time
Corby Pride is taking place on Saturday, June 22, starting at midday.
Weather
On the day of Corby Pride, we are currently set to see highs of 21C.
The Parade
A parade of pride-goers promise to be colourful, loud and fun when they move off from 12pm from George Street outside the Cube, moving along Westcott Way and Elizabeth Street towards Coronation Park.
Location
Coronation Park, where the parade finishes, is the location again for an afternoon of entertainment and information centred around the LGBT+ community which is free to all.
Main stage
The main stage will host live music and drag performances by Teena who will be the main compere.
Ari will be back again this year joined with friends from Tresham College doing several cabaret numbers and Demi Whipp performs songs from the Wicked Musical as well as Zoe Roderick, Misha Dawn, DJ IvB from Corebeatz Radio and also tribute acts Young Elton and Laura King as Madonna.
12.45pm - Opening speeches with chair of Corby Town Council’s Pride Working Group Cllr Callum Reilly, host Teena and Ari
1pm - Teena
1.50pm - Ari and Tresham College dancers perform cabaret
2pm - Zoe Roderick
2.30pm - Ari and Tresham College dancers perform cabaret
2.40pm - Teena - lip sync audience competition
3pm - Young Elton
4pm - Misha Dawn
4.35pm - Ari and Demi performing a set from Wicked
4.45pm - Teena
5pm - Laura King as Madonna
6pm - Closing speeches and singalong
6.15pm - DJ IvB
Community stage
There will also be a community stage which Massive Hits Radio will be compering throughout the day with demonstrations from The Sweatshop Fitness, Melissa’s Movers and Clubbercise, Chordless Choir and Courtney Ward who will be delivering a spoken piece on LGBTQ and mental health.
12.45pm - The Sweatshop Fitness
1pm - Clubbercise with Melissa
2pm - Chordless Choir
2.30pm - Melissa’s Movers
4pm - Courtney Ward
Field entertainment
There will also be a range of trade stallholders including community causes with info and support for the LGBT+ community, food stalls and bars.
Parking
Parking is available at Victoria Place Car Park in George Street, Corby Train Station and Town Centre Gateway in Anne Street. All car parks are between a five–10 minute walk from the event. Opening hours and parking costs are available online.
Train
If you arrive in Corby by train, walk out of the station, turn left and then left again at the mini roundabout. Then continue straight to Coronation park.
Bus
If you arrive by bus, depart at George Street and head up Alexander Road before turning left to Coronation Park.
Accommodation
Hampton by Hilton in Rockingham Leisure Park, Princewood Road, have set up a 15 per cent discount link for overnight stays applicable to anyone attending Corby Pride which will run all weekend.
Pride this year is being sponsored by RS Group PLC, Dyno-Rod, Tresham College which is part of the Bedford College Group, Wincanton and National Education Union. It is also being supported by grant funding, including special contributions from GMB Union and Stuart Charles Estate Agents.
Cllr Callum Reilly, chair of Corby Town Council’s Pride Working Group, said: “We have had more feedback heading into the big day about how much people enjoyed Corby Pride last year and the town council have been working for some time to give everyone another great day to remember on June 22.”
You can view the Corby Pride 2024 programme on Corby Town Council’s website.
