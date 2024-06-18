Corby Pride 2024 - All you need to know including the parade route, timings and parking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the second ever rendition of Corby’s Pride festival approaching this weekend, we’ve compiled a list of everything you might need to know.

Date and time

Corby Pride is taking place on Saturday, June 22, starting at midday.

Weather

Map of Corby Pride 2024

On the day of Corby Pride, we are currently set to see highs of 21C.

The Parade

A parade of pride-goers promise to be colourful, loud and fun when they move off from 12pm from George Street outside the Cube, moving along Westcott Way and Elizabeth Street towards Coronation Park.

Location

Last year's parade

Coronation Park, where the parade finishes, is the location again for an afternoon of entertainment and information centred around the LGBT+ community which is free to all.

Main stage

The main stage will host live music and drag performances by Teena who will be the main compere.

Ari will be back again this year joined with friends from Tresham College doing several cabaret numbers and Demi Whipp performs songs from the Wicked Musical as well as Zoe Roderick, Misha Dawn, DJ IvB from Corebeatz Radio and also tribute acts Young Elton and Laura King as Madonna.

12.45pm - Opening speeches with chair of Corby Town Council’s Pride Working Group Cllr Callum Reilly, host Teena and Ari

1pm - Teena

1.50pm - Ari and Tresham College dancers perform cabaret

2pm - Zoe Roderick

2.30pm - Ari and Tresham College dancers perform cabaret

2.40pm - Teena - lip sync audience competition

3pm - Young Elton

4pm - Misha Dawn

4.35pm - Ari and Demi performing a set from Wicked

4.45pm - Teena

5pm - Laura King as Madonna

6pm - Closing speeches and singalong

6.15pm - DJ IvB

Community stage

There will also be a community stage which Massive Hits Radio will be compering throughout the day with demonstrations from The Sweatshop Fitness, Melissa’s Movers and Clubbercise, Chordless Choir and Courtney Ward who will be delivering a spoken piece on LGBTQ and mental health.

12.45pm - The Sweatshop Fitness

1pm - Clubbercise with Melissa

2pm - Chordless Choir

2.30pm - Melissa’s Movers

4pm - Courtney Ward

Field entertainment

There will also be a range of trade stallholders including community causes with info and support for the LGBT+ community, food stalls and bars.

Parking

Parking is available at Victoria Place Car Park in George Street, Corby Train Station and Town Centre Gateway in Anne Street. All car parks are between a five–10 minute walk from the event. Opening hours and parking costs are available online.

Train

If you arrive in Corby by train, walk out of the station, turn left and then left again at the mini roundabout. Then continue straight to Coronation park.

Bus

If you arrive by bus, depart at George Street and head up Alexander Road before turning left to Coronation Park.

Accommodation

Hampton by Hilton in Rockingham Leisure Park, Princewood Road, have set up a 15 per cent discount link for overnight stays applicable to anyone attending Corby Pride which will run all weekend.

Pride this year is being sponsored by RS Group PLC, Dyno-Rod, Tresham College which is part of the Bedford College Group, Wincanton and National Education Union. It is also being supported by grant funding, including special contributions from GMB Union and Stuart Charles Estate Agents.

Cllr Callum Reilly, chair of Corby Town Council’s Pride Working Group, said: “We have had more feedback heading into the big day about how much people enjoyed Corby Pride last year and the town council have been working for some time to give everyone another great day to remember on June 22.”