Corby Poundland to close Corporation Street store

A popular Corby town centre discount shop is set to close next month as its lease expires.

Poundland in Corporation Street will shut its doors to customers on February 14.

It is understood that a meeting was called last week at which members of staff were told of the store closure by HR staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby Poundland

A spokesman for Poundland said: "We're as disappointed as our colleagues and customers to be closing our store in Corporation Street, Corby, on February 14.

"Sadly, our lease has expired.

“Where we close a store, it goes without saying we always work hard to look after colleagues directly affected."

Poundland's pilot store opened in Burton-upon-Trent, in December 1990 and now 800 stores have been opened in the UK – with more than 60 in the Republic of Ireland