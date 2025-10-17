Corby pop-up arts event invites you to celebrate 75 years of new town

Corby locals are being invited to share their memories and voice in a nostalgic look back to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the new town at a pop up event in New Post Office Square.

On display at the exhibition ‘Signs of the Times’, hosted by Corby Community Arts, are two lovingly-stitched textile maps and photographs documenting life seen through the lens of the Late Developers Photographic Group.

Working in the pop-up venue in New Post Office Square are two projects also focusing on Corby’s history – linguist Dr Anna Tristram researching her Voices from a changing Corby, and Saul Pankhurst who will use residents’ memories to create a short animated film – both recording audio of volunteers.

Corby Community Arts’ Kate Dyer said: “It’s 75 years since Corby became a new town. We wanted to celebrate the occasion by showing off our textile maps.

l-r Susan Dunn, Kate Dyer, Lola Dziarkowska from Corby Community Arts/National World

"One was made in 1995 by ‘Women’s Work’ and was presented to the Borough Council. It hung in the council chamber for a short while. The other map was created by ‘Patchwork Pals’ in 2024."

Each sewer chose one or more town landmarks to represent in different textile techniques, to create a map of the town – and to show the changing face of Corby.

Also on show are photographs from the Corby Community Arts’ archive started in 1979, and taken on by photographer Kate who has been reflecting on the changes in the town.

Dr Anna Tristram from the University of Cambridge researching the Corby accent in the Voices from a changing Corby project/Google

She added: “I came here in 1983 for 12 months – I’m still here!

“Those years have seen incredible changes for the town. It has been really exciting to see Corby’s Scottish heritage that I encountered in 1985 still strong, but the town has welcomed other cultures from across the world too.”

Visit the free Signs of the Times exhibition in Corby town centre today (October 17) and tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

To take part in Dr Anna Tristram’s research on the Corby accent visit the exhibition today (Friday) or go to https://annat46.github.io/corby-project-repo-v2/.