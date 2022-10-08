Corby Polish man Radoslaw Wojciechowski  to face extradition hearing

Westminster Magistrates' Court. File image.

A man living on Corby’s Oakley Vale estate has appeared at court after being arrested on an extradition warrant.

Polish man Radoslaw Wojciechowski , 47, is wanted in his home country for a theft.

A Part 1 extradition warrant was issued by the Polish authorities in accordance with the 2003 Extradition Act. Wojciechowski was arrested by Northamptonshire Police last week and taken into custody.

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates last Saturday (October 1) and was bailed to his home in Siskin Close, Corby.

Wojciechowski will make an appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court at the end of the year where a decision is likely to be made on his extradition to Poland.