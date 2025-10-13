Corby police issue CCTV image following attempted burglary

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an attempted burglary in Surfleet Close, Corby.

The incident happened on Monday, September 22, between 7am and 7.30am, when a man was seen to be trying door handles in the area.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000558492 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”