Police have launched an appeal to find two people who are wanted over a robbery allegation.

Officers are appealing for information to help them track down Stacey Louise Grant, 33, and Kye Michael Tew, 26, over an incident which took place on November 24 in Corby.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who sees Grant or Tew, or has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000687481.”