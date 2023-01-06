News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Corby police hunt wanted pair after robbery allegation

Police want to talk to the pair after a robbery in Corby

By Alison Bagley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 12:11pm

Police have launched an appeal to find two people who are wanted over a robbery allegation.

Officers are appealing for information to help them track down Stacey Louise Grant, 33, and Kye Michael Tew, 26, over an incident which took place on November 24 in Corby.

Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Anyone who sees Grant or Tew, or has information about their whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000687481.”

l-r Kye Michael Tew and Stacey Louise Grant