Corby Police hunt man who sexually propositioned woman in town street

A female pedestrian has been sexually propositioned by a passing man as she waited to cross the road at the junction of Beanfield Avenue and Taunton Avenue in Corby.

The incident on Monday, November 25, between 4.20pm and 4.35pm took place when the man aged 20 to 30 shouted at a woman in her 50s.

Speaking with an ‘Eastern European’ accent, the offender was a white man and was carrying a shopping bag with a large red box inside it.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Did you see a man behaving inappropriately towards a woman at the junction of Beanfield Avenue and Taunton Avenue in Corby on the afternoon of Monday, November 25?

Beanfield Avenue and Taunton Avenue junction Corby/Google

“Between 4.20pm and 4.35pm, a man approached a woman in her 50s as she stood waiting to cross the road.

“As they stopped at the junction with Beanfield Avenue and Taunton Avenue, the man sexually propositioned her.

“As the woman crossed the road to get away from him, he shouted after her. She told him that she would call the police, which made him stop and walk away.

“We only have a very limited description of the offender who was a white man, aged 20 to 30 and spoke with an Eastern European accent. He had a carrier bag with a large red box inside it.

“Beanfield Avenue is a busy route with both traffic and pedestrians and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached by this man in a similar manner or who may have seen a man fitting the above description acting inappropriately.

“They would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured the man or any part of the incident on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 24000704989 when providing any information.