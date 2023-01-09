Members of the public have been asked to look out for a Corby man who failed to appear at court two years ago.

Northamptonshire Police has appealed for information over the whereabouts of Romeo Tilea, who is wanted on a warrant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said today (January 9, 2023): " Northamptonshire Police is appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Romeo Tilea, who is wanted on warrant after failing to appear at court.

Romeo Tilea

“The 47-year-old of Corby failed to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 25, 2021, after being charged with driving a vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol, without third party insurance and possession of a controlled Class B drug in January 2021.”