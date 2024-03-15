Corby police hunt boy who threatened man with knife in Rockingham Road

The boy ran off towards Bridge Court, Corby. Image: Google.

A man was threatened with a knife in a busy street in Corby.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Rockingham Road on Tuesday. (March 12)

Officers say it happened on between 2pm and 2.20pm, when a man was threatened with a knife. No one was injured and the suspect ran off towards Bridge Court.

The suspect is described as a white boy, wearing a full grey tracksuit with his hood up and a black bag going across his body.

The area would have been busy at this time of day so police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information about what happened to call them urgently on 101.