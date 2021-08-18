Corby Pole Fair - 'join us' plea to residents, community groups and businesses

Community groups, businesses and residents of Corby Old Village are being urged to get involved in the once-in-a-generation event, Corby Pole Fair, to be held on Friday, June 3, next year.

A small group of volunteers have been busy setting the foundations for the event, co-ordinated by arts consortium Made With Many, Corby video production company HD Media CIC and Corby Heritage Centre.

Now, in order to get as many people as possible involved, villagers have been invited to attend two workshops, being held at the start of September, to share ideas for the special day.

Corby Pole Fair 1947

The unique tradition comes around every 20 years, with the last Pole Fair last taking place in May 2002 on the Charter Field in Corby Old Village, attracting crowds of 30,000 to enjoy outdoor attractions, entertainment and, of course, the reading of the Royal Charter at the three entrances to the village.

A spokesman for Made With Many said: "Come along to one of our community workshops to find out more about the steering group’s plans and to share your own ideas.

"There will also be an opportunity to watch the archive film of previous Pole Fairs, which has been expertly created by HD Media CIC, at the end of the workshop."

"We are calling all local community groups, businesses and residents of the Old Village to join us to find out more about Corby Pole Fair and help to make it the best Pole Fair yet."

Pole Fair Queen 1982

Workshops are being held on Monday, September 6, with one at 2.30pm, the other at 5.30pm at St John’s Church Hall, Church Walk, Corby.

There are numerous traditions that take place at every fair, including a dawn parade with a reading of the town's charter, floral gateways to Corby Old Village, bell ringing and a greasy pole competition.

At the celebration every person entering the village has to pay a small toll or face the stocks. Previous fairs have also included markets, performances, historical re-enactments and a large fun fair.

People have been asked use the free booking service for the workshops via Eventbrite but people can also phone the Made With Many office on 01536 267895.

In the stocks - Corby Pole Fair 1982

Any local group looking to be involved in the fair should also complete the expression of interest form and return it to [email protected]