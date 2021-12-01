Corby piano pupils' chance to shine at Proms-style concert

An award-winning Corby piano teacher is set to see her students return to performing on stage for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The Corby Proms concert will showcase the talents of pupils taught by Anna Plaminiak and, as well as fine music, the youngsters will be dressing for the part.

She has promised amazing piano music at the 'black tie' celebration and students will be able to tinkle the ivories on a top-of-the-range Yamaha grand piano.

Anna Plaminiak's pupils

Ms Plaminiak said: "It will be our first concert after a long and sad period of lockdowns and the pandemic, which is exciting. This year we will do a very special 'Corby Proms'-style concert with a very high standard with big dresses and gowns and smart suits, as well as precisely prepared classical piano music.

"The Christmas piano concert aims to provide students the experience to demonstrate their skills and play in front of parents, family and loved ones, with each receiving an award for their efforts. I think it promotes self-esteem and is a recognition of individual achievements."

The Corby Prom takes place on the December 12 in the Weston Theatre at Brooke Weston Academy.

Ms Plaminiak teaches students from all over the world including Bulgaria, Poland, Lithuania, India and China. She studied for a master’s degree in music, specialising in music therapy in Poland, before moving to the Corby 16 years ago. Her grandfather, Cesare Garyga, was a well-known concert violinist in Italy.

Anna Plaminiak