Corby petrol station staff member attacked as case of beer stolen

By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 14:57 BST
A member of staff of a Corby petrol station has been attacked in an incident when a man stole a case of beer from the forecourt shop.

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the robbery from the Shell Petrol Station in Cottingham Road.

Most Popular

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened at the Shell Petrol Station on Sunday, October 5, at about 9.45pm, when a staff member was attacked, and a case of beer was stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000586577 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice