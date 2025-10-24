Corby petrol station staff member attacked as case of beer stolen
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the robbery from the Shell Petrol Station in Cottingham Road.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened at the Shell Petrol Station on Sunday, October 5, at about 9.45pm, when a staff member was attacked, and a case of beer was stolen.
“The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000586577 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”