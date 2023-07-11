Corby performing arts project to honour sister with 'passion for life'

Young people from Corby and the surrounding villages will be able to access a five-day free performing arts workshop run in memory of a performer.

Karen Cudby founded the Miss Ellen Gayle Legacy Project in honour of her sister who died aged 44 from Covid after a career as teacher and a TV presenter on the West End.

It was Ellen-Gayle Harewood’s passion for life that inspired sister Karen to carry on her work with aspiring actors and performers.

Ellen-Gayle Harewood who died aged 44

Karen said: “Ellen-Gayle possessed an infectious passion for life – so much so that her passing conjured international reaction by the many lives she had touched and influenced for the better – many through the performing arts.

"Ellen-Gayle spent time as an ITV children’s TV presenter on 90s shows including ‘Wail of the Banshee’. She was well known for notable performances in the West End before using her talent to inspire the next generation of budding performers, teaching across the globe in Dubai, the USA and closer to home across the UK including here in Corby.

“Her passing left a void in many lives. Keen to continue Ellen-Gayle’s undeniable positivity and empowering influence, we set about ensuring Ellen-Gayle’s legacy continued and the Miss Ellen Gayle Legacy Project CIC was created.

"In her final year, through the medium of performing arts, Ellen-Gayle helped people of all ages learn to communicate effectively and grow in confidence, with many of her students boasting daily victories in their battles with anxiety and depression.”

A dozen spaces for young people aged 16 to 24 are available for the free five-day course that runs from July 24 at the Rockingham Triangle Athletic Stadium in Corby with teachers from Revolution Performing Arts and Rapport CIC.

Karen added: “Ellen-Gayle Harewood was a creative soul who found expression through the tools of performing arts, both as an actor and a children's performing arts teacher. The motto for her performing arts school was ‘Helping Children Find Their Wings’.

"The legacy project is our chance to continue her work and use the performing arts as the vehicle to do it. The arts gave Ellen so much and we intend to ensure her vision lives on."

