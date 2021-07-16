Corby oral history project manuscripts handed to heritage centre

The final chapter of a project that recorded the history of migration into Corby has been finished with the presentation of a special set of books.

As part of the Changing Corby oral history initiative, arts programme Deep Roots Tall Trees members handed over four bound transcripts of their interviews with Corby's Scottish, Latvian, Polish and Serbian communities.

As well as being stored for posterity in Corby Heritage Centre, copies of the books will be in the Northamptonshire Records Office and Corby Local History Library.

Billy Dalziel (Corby Heritage Centre), Deep Roots Tall Trees ‘Changing Corby’ project as Artistic Director, Neil Paris and Project Manager, Judy Caine

The set of books chronicles the history of migrants, gleaned from interviews that have been printed and published to ensure they are kept forever.

Project manager Judy Caine said: "It was a real honour and privilege to talk to all the interviewees.

"It has given us a great insight into how Corby has developed and the rich diversity of those who now live here and leaves a great legacy for the future.

"The books contain 34 interviews with local residents from Scottish, Latvian, Polish and Serbian backgrounds. They shared very personal stories of how and why they chose to make Corby their home."

Interviews held by Judy Caine with members of Corby's most long-standing migrant communities took place in 2018 and 2019 as part of the Deep Roots Tall Trees programme.

The interviews explored how and why people came to Corby and their cultures and traditions to use as a starting point for artistic events including song, dance, costume and food.

Deep Roots Tall Trees ‘Changing Corby’ project artistic director, Neil Paris and project manager, Judy Caine handed over the set of four books to Billy Dalziel, at Corby Heritage Centre. The books will be made available to all who wish to read them.