A Corby nursery has received a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted in their very first visit from the education watchdog.

Priors Hall Park Nursery, in Hyde Place, had their first Ofsted inspection last month, following their opening in 2021.

The Busy Bees nursery scored good in overall effectiveness, as well as the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Priors Hall Park Nursery

A spokesman for Busy Bees said: “We are very pleased with the overall outcome at our Corby Priors Hall Park nursery and the positive comments of the Ofsted inspectors. This is the first visit by Ofsted to our brand new nursery and it is pleasing that they recognised the many good things happening."

Matt Labaki, operations director, said: “This is a very pleasing outcome and we are delighted with the feedback from parents at one of our newest nurseries. We are committed to give every child the best possible start in life. Recognition from Ofsted highlights the good work by the staff team at Corby Priors Hall Park and the great experience that children have at our nursery.”

In her report, inspector Vikki Reynolds said that the manager has constructed a well-sequenced curriculum that is ambitious for all children.

The report added that staff focus on children's personal, social and emotional skills, which build gradually as children move through the nursery.

Priors Hall Park Nursery

Children are also encouraged by staff to think for themselves and experiment, staff communicate with parents well and regularly discuss children's progress and development, the report said.

The nursery was also recognised for its effective safeguarding, as well as the ‘excellent’ support for children with special educational needs or disabilities.

Ms Reynolds said: “Children are happy at this setting. They wave 'goodbye' to their parents and confidently join the group to select an activity of their choosing.

“Children are engaged and concentrate on the task in hand. They are excited to join new activities and wait patiently for staff to give them instructions.

“Children are independent. Staff encourage them to feed themselves from a young age. As children progress through the nursery, they learn more complex skills.

