Corby nurse retires from GP practice after 36 years, 9 months and 7 days

A Corby nurse will retire from her role at a town GP practice after 36 years, nine months and seven days in the job.

Debbie Robb started at the town centre Neville House surgery in 1988 after she was offered a job by her own GP at a routine post-natal appointment.

The role of practice nurse was in its infancy and during her career Debbie has seen her job change to include a wider variety of procedures previously carried out by doctors.

Sticking with the medical group which has since moved to Woodsend Medical Centre in School Place, she has worked for 11 GP partners and cared for thousands of patients.

Nurse Debbie Robb is retiring from her job after nearly four decades /National World

She said: “I have had the honour of seeing, caring and treating thousands of Corby families grow and have their own families. I’ve known many of them for three or four generations."

As a Corby born-and-raised resident Debbie often bumps into patients away from work who seize the opportunity for medical advice.

She said: “I was born in Corby, live in Corby and work in Corby. I see patients in the supermarket and the in the street – they always say ‘hi Debbie’ but sometimes it’s a ‘can I ask you something’?"

Trained as a State Registered Nurse at Kettering General Hospital, Debbie fulfilled her childhood dream job, moving from taking A levels at Samuel Lloyds School on to the wards three days after her 18th birthday. Her ambition of a medical career started as early as three years of age, and was partly inspired by her gran who had worked as a nursing auxiliary at the ‘welfare’ during World War Two.

An appointment with her own GP after the birth of her son James in 1987 led to her move from KGH back to Corby.

She said: “I was offered a job role as practice nurse, this was a new role in general practice. I wasn’t sure and told him ‘I’ll give it a year’ – 36 years nine months later, I’m still here, but ready to retire.”

Claire Allen, head of operations at Woodsend Medical Centre, said: “Our practice nurse Deborah Robb is retiring after an incredible 36 years of service. She is the longest-standing nurse in the area and has been a familiar and trusted face to generations of Corby residents. Over the decades, her dedication and care have made a lasting impact on the community.”

“Deborah was also a proud recipient of the Spirit of Corby Award, which recognises exceptional commitment and contribution to our community.

Debbie and husband Jim are looking forward to travelling with trips planned for home and abroad.

She said: "I think the best thing about working in GP-land is getting to know the families. I’ve just held my last ever baby clinic. I did feel sad. It’s always been ‘see you in a year’ but not this time. No more.”