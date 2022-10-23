Halina Hutanu

A woman who lives in Corby has been shortlisted as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2023.

Halina Hutanu who runs Unique by Lina in Little Stanion, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the best nail technician of the year category and will represent Corby at the awards next April.

Halina has been in the industry for more than 12 years and is well known as a highly skilled professional in Corby and the surrounding villages.

Halina's studio

She runs her business from a small home based studio, where she also does hair and hair extensions, but mostly nails.

This is not the first time she has been shortlisted, having last year been shortlisted in the best gel nails category, placing 31st.

Halina is originally from Belarus but has lived in Corby for three years.

She moved to the UK 12 years ago, having met her husband Nick in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halina said: “I’m a lawyer in my country but it was always my passion and I had a salon there as well.

“After a couple of years, I decided to switch to my salon. I never had any intention to live in the UK, I just met my husband in London.”

Three years ago she moved to Little Stanion in Corby, where she enjoys the closeness of the community.

She said: “The village is very nice. It’s very quiet and modern, with nice people around. It’s like a big family here, everyone knows each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halina will represent Corby at the awards in Birmingham next year.