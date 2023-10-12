Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby Muslim Association has organised a football tournament to raise money for their mosque.

They aim to have the competition occur every year from now on.

The tournament is being held at Lodge Park Sports Centre and kicking off at midday on Sunday, October 15.

The afternoon will see five teams compete against each other, with the two best playing in the final.

The five teams are Bengal Tigers FC, Vipers FC, FC Legends, Bengal Ballers FC and All Stars FC.

There will also be a friendly game played between two teams, Top Gunz FC and Superiors FC, which are composed of the church elders.

Each player has donated £10 or more and in order to play for the Mosque.