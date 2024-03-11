Iftar at Corby Central Masjid last year

Corby’s Muslim community is marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The exact dates of Ramadan change every year. This is because Islam uses a calendar based on the cycles of the Moon.

This year Ramadan began on the evening of Sunday, March 10, and will end on Tuesday, April 9.

Timetable for Ramadan 2024 at Corby Central Masjid

Muslims worldwide fast from sunrise to sunset, having meals (Iftar and Suhoor) after sunset and before morning.

Fasting allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith. It is thought to teach self-discipline and reminds them of the suffering of the poor.

This year’s preparation is already set at the Corby Central Masjid (mosque) in Stuart Road.

Corby Muslim Association (CMA) chairman, Eyusuf Chaudhury, said: “Especially the Iftar feast, which is organised by CMA, it has been a legacy from the past years and very unique in Corby.

“At this time of the holy month of Ramadan, many Muslim locals gather together and break their fasting at the Corby Central Masjid. Iftar feasts also bring families, communities, charity, prayer and blessings together.”

The Central Masjid has posted a Ramadan timetable so that all Muslims in the community are made aware of what is happening at the mosque this month.

This year Iftar feasts will be held at the top floor of Corby Central Masjid.