News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Corby musicians scoop world championship title after year of back-to-back successes

The town has a fine pedigree for its pipe bands
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 27th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

A group of pipers and drummers from Corby are celebrating international success and the fulfilment of lifelong dreams.

The drum corps from the Macánta Pipe Band scooped the World Championship prize in their category at the weekend as well as the Champion of Champions title. Four of their drummers are from Corby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Legendary Corby piper Rob Muir, who is one of the locals who play in the band along with his son and daughter, said: “It’s been an amazing season. It’s only our second season so this is really incredible.”

All the Corby musicians together after their success with Macánta, plus little superfan Cohen Wilson (drummer Nick Wilson's son). Image: Rob Muir.All the Corby musicians together after their success with Macánta, plus little superfan Cohen Wilson (drummer Nick Wilson's son). Image: Rob Muir.
All the Corby musicians together after their success with Macánta, plus little superfan Cohen Wilson (drummer Nick Wilson's son). Image: Rob Muir.
Most Popular

Eight accomplished musicians from Corby joined the newly-formed Macánta Pipe Band last season. The band is made up of 30 people from across the country.

Their 19 pipers include four from Corby – Rob Muir, Paul Dickson, Louise Traynor and Bailey Dickson.

And their 11 drummers also have four Corby members – Dylan Muir (Rob’s son), Shannon Duffy (Rob’s daugher), Eden Dickson and Nick Wilson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pipe band contests have several judges which each judge their own section of the band – the drum corps, the pipers, and the whole ensemble.

Rob Muir (centre) with his daughter Shannon and son DylanRob Muir (centre) with his daughter Shannon and son Dylan
Rob Muir (centre) with his daughter Shannon and son Dylan

The entire competition is organised into league tables – of which the Macánta are part of Grade 3b.

The band’s drum corps had already scooped the Scottish and European Championships when they travelled to Glasgow Green last weekend to take part in the World Championships against bands from across the globe.The drummers were named World Champions in Grade 3b as well as Champion of Champions. The whole band was placed third in its category by the judges.

Included in the championship-winning drum corps was Dylan Muir, Rob’s son, who has grown up around the band.

Rob said: “He has always dreamed of winning the worlds. This is only our second season and we’re already looking forward to next year.”

Corby has a strong tradition of pipe bands because of its Scottish roots. All the Macánta members are also part of the town’s historic Grampian Pipe Band which plays annually at the Highland Gathering. The Macánta also made its first Highland Gathering appearance last month.

Related topics:Corby