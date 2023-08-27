Corby musicians scoop world championship title after year of back-to-back successes

A group of pipers and drummers from Corby are celebrating international success and the fulfilment of lifelong dreams.

The drum corps from the Macánta Pipe Band scooped the World Championship prize in their category at the weekend as well as the Champion of Champions title. Four of their drummers are from Corby.

Legendary Corby piper Rob Muir, who is one of the locals who play in the band along with his son and daughter, said: “It’s been an amazing season. It’s only our second season so this is really incredible.”

All the Corby musicians together after their success with Macánta, plus little superfan Cohen Wilson (drummer Nick Wilson's son). Image: Rob Muir.

Eight accomplished musicians from Corby joined the newly-formed Macánta Pipe Band last season. The band is made up of 30 people from across the country.

Their 19 pipers include four from Corby – Rob Muir, Paul Dickson, Louise Traynor and Bailey Dickson.

And their 11 drummers also have four Corby members – Dylan Muir (Rob’s son), Shannon Duffy (Rob’s daugher), Eden Dickson and Nick Wilson.

Pipe band contests have several judges which each judge their own section of the band – the drum corps, the pipers, and the whole ensemble.

Rob Muir (centre) with his daughter Shannon and son Dylan

The entire competition is organised into league tables – of which the Macánta are part of Grade 3b.

The band’s drum corps had already scooped the Scottish and European Championships when they travelled to Glasgow Green last weekend to take part in the World Championships against bands from across the globe.The drummers were named World Champions in Grade 3b as well as Champion of Champions. The whole band was placed third in its category by the judges.

Included in the championship-winning drum corps was Dylan Muir, Rob’s son, who has grown up around the band.

Rob said: “He has always dreamed of winning the worlds. This is only our second season and we’re already looking forward to next year.”