A Corby mum’s thank you message lit up London when a heartfelt quote to a volunteer was displayed on the iconic BT Tower.

National family support charity Home-Start UK has teamed up with BT to share some of the wonderful messages received from mothers thanking volunteers who have been supporting their family during the cost of living crisis.

The campaign aims to help raise awareness of the difficulties families are facing at this time, while also celebrating volunteers.

The message is among five thank-you notes that will light up the BT Tower over five days, including a message from Corrine whose family are supported by Home-Start Corby, with the help of volunteer Jess. The full message on the Tower reads: ‘In darkness, stars shine even brighter, No star shines brighter than, Home-Start volunteers, Always there for families facing tough times’, with the quote from Corrine: “Jess stopped me feeling lonely.”

The quotes will be displayed on the 190m-high BT Tower from 9am to 4pm in a series of messages until Friday, December 9.

Corrine was happy to appear on the tower to show how important volunteers are.

She said: “It was lovely to have my name on the BT Tower and help spread awareness of the work Home-Start do. Because of Jess I’m less lonely. I can’t tell you how much I look forward to her visits.”

Maggie MacKay, the manager at Home-Start Corby, said: “We are extremely proud of Jess and Corinne and wish to thank them for their courage in allowing their message to be shared on the BT Tower. This is testimony to the heartfelt relationships which are built between families and our team daily throughout the Home-Start network both nationally and locally.

“Home-Start Corby would like for families with young children to know we are here for them and if they need support or encouragement throughout the early years of parenting when times are challenging, our volunteers will always be willing to listen and to care.”