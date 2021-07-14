Corby mums save the day as Year 11s shall go to the ball

A pair of Corby mums disappointed by the late cancellation of their daughters' school prom have saved their day by organising an event of their own.

Louise Kerr and Hayley McClafferty's Year 11 children had already bought their dresses ready for the glittering event organised by Corby Technical School for the end-of-year party.

But just days before the leavers' ball, their dreams were shattered as the prom fell foul of the Covid-19 pandemic - leaving the girls ready to get all dressed up but with nowhere to go.

File picture: The Class of 2021 will get their prom

Refusing to let their daughters down, the two mums turned their organisational skills into event planning contacting venues across Corby to find somewhere to host the do.

Louise, a factory production planner, said: "We were emailed five days before the prom and were told it was cancelled. Not even postponed, just cancelled. I called Hayley and said let's find a venue.

"The young people have had a terrible 18 months and they deserve this. We'd bought the dress, her shoes, jewellery, make-up and nails - the whole thing, so they shall go to the ball and will get to wear their dresses and suits."

Accountant Hayley said: "We were rather annoyed that we had been given five weeks to organise the dress and then it was cancelled. They did warn us but they could have postponed it instead. We got our money back but we'd already bought the dress. My daughter was really looking forward to it."

File shot: Students had bought their prom dresses and suits in anticipation.

Stepping in to help out was The Grampian Club who will welcome the Class of 2021 on July 29, when school leavers denied a school-organised prom will be able to put on the outfits bought for the cancelled parties.

Praising the Grampian team she said: "It's all thanks to the Grampian who have made it possible. They have been so flexible - if it rains we can be indoors, if it's dry then we can be outside. They can expand the space for more people and they are designing a special mocktails menu and helping with security."

Louise's daughter Kayleigh and Hayley's daughter Grace, who are both 16, will be joined by teenagers from across the county as the invitation is open to all Year 11 school leavers.

The ticket revenue from the not-for-profit event will go towards the DJ, a buffet, mocktails, an event photographer, a sweet cart and decorations, with any money left over going to charity.

A spokesman for the Grampian said: "We shouldn’t penalise these 16-year-olds, we should give them their long-awaited school prom."

Email invitations have already been sent out to Corby Technical School and to Brooke Weston Academy pupils but students from other schools are welcome.

Louise added: "It's going to be a great night and anyone who wants to wear the dress or suit that they bought can come along.

"We want to keep the costs down so you don't have to come in a limo, just come to enjoy yourselves."

The Year of 2011 prom takes place at The Grampian Club, Patrick Road, Corby, NN18 9NT on Thursday, July 29 from 7pm to 10pm.