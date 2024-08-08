Corby mum to walk Hadrian’s Wall in three days to support son's rare condition treatment fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Corby mum will walk Hadrian's Wall in just three days to raise money for the treatment of her 10-year-old son's rare condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosemary Reid will be completing her walk in October to raise money for her son Harry.

Harry Reid has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition which leads to the loss of the ability to walk without assistance. It also leads to cardiomyopathy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemary has been fundraising for her son for three years. The money raised has helped him to get treatment abroad which slows down the progression of the condition and improves the ability to walk for longer.

Rosemary Reid will be completing her walk in October to raise money for her son Harry

Treatment costs £10,000 to £15,000 each time they go.

According to Rosemary, these visits have massively helped to slow down the progression of his Duchenne and due to his treatments, he has better mobility at this age and can still do a lot of things that they were told he might not be able to do at age nine.

Rosemary has completed many challenges in order to help with her fundraising efforts.

To date she has:

- Swum the distance of the English Channel and back at Corby International Pool

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- She has box jumped the height of the Empire State Building

- Climbed Snowdon twice

- Climbed Ben Nevis

And now she along with David Maguire, who she climbed Ben Nevis with, and her daughter Lucy (Harry’s big sister) will walk Hadrians Wall in three days dressed as Marvel heroes.

In September they are also hoping to raise money as part of Duchenne Awareness Day, which is held on September 7.

From Saturday, September 7 to Monday, September 9 they are asking people to either host a tea and cake sale in person or online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, they can go out to a coffee shop in Corby and Kettering to make a donation, with the following establishments having kindly agreed to support them - Sugarbush Bakery, Esquires Corby, Bewitched Corby, Cake box Corby, Sugar crush confectionary Corby, Priors Hall kitchen, and Waffles and More Corby.

Rosemary said: “When Harry was born I was offered a cup of tea, when he was diagnosed I was given tea. Harry does daily physio with his TA at school and after Harry and his TA sneak into the staffroom for a cuppa and a cake. This is the favourite part of Harry's day.”

If you would like to do a cake sale over this weekend of September email [email protected] for a pack with posters, a collection box, leaflets about Duchenne, and red balloons.

Money raised from the event will support Harry to go to America for treatment. Harry can access an experimental drug which has kept him walking and able to do what he loves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosemary said: “Donations will be used to fund essential equipment not available on the NHS for Harry. From the event we also hope to connect with other families and people whose lives have been affected by Duchenne to start a support group.”

If you’d like to sponsor Rosemary, David, and Lucy then you can donate via this PayPal link, which they are using while they apply for CIC status.

They are also looking for a local company who would be happy to make hoodies for their walk.