She will be completing her 10k in January in Birmingham

A Corby mum is running a 10K to raise money for the treatment of her nine-year-old son's rare condition.

Rosemary Reid will be completing her 10k in January, in Birmingham, to raise money for her son Harry.

Harry Reid has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a condition which leads to the loss of the ability to walk without assistance. It also leads to cardiomyopathy.

Rosemary has been fundraising for her son for three years. The money raised has helped him to get treatment abroad which slows down the progression of the condition and improves the ability to walk for longer.

Treatment costs £10,000 to £15,000 each time they go.

According to Rosemary, these visits have massively helped to slow down the progression of his Duchenne and due to his treatments, he has better mobility at this age and can still do a lot of things that they were told he might not be able to do at age nine.

Rosemary said: “We have seen some remarkable results, most notably when he first went.

Rosemary climbing Ben Nevis

“We are doing everything we can for Harry and will continue to do so.”

Rosemary has completed many challenges in order to help with her fundraising efforts. To date she has:

- Swum the distance of the English Channel and back at Corby International Pool

- She has box jumped the height of the Empire State Building

Harry Reid with his parents and sister

- Climbed Snowdon twice and in October she climbed Ben Nevis

Harry has also done his own bike ride – all to raise money for treatment in America.

Rosemary said: “Nevis was the hardest challenge yet with strong winds, fog and a wind chill factor of minus eight.

“However, we still need your help as we are short for the next trip. So if you can donate then please do. It would mean the world to us as we just want to do all we can.

“Harry recently told me that he is scared that he will die and hates his leg condition. He says he wants a normal life.

“In January I will be doing a 10K run in Birmingham where Harry goes for his appointments. So if you can please donate. Please help us make a Christmas wish come true.”