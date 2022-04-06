Corby mum honours cousins with head shave fundraiser
Beth McQuarrie is fundraising for Mind
A Corby woman has braved the shave to raise money for a mental health charity after her family lost much-loved members.
Beth McQuarrie wanted to highlight the work of Mind and to fundraise for their Corby project.
The 30-year-old apprentice engineer was cheered on by family, friends and colleagues at The Talisman pub as her long hair was chopped by her auntie Carol.
She said: “There’s that many people in Corby alone that suffer with their mental health. I’ve had two cousins that have died. I wanted to raise awareness - and some money.”
More than 50 people packed into the pub to watch her dramatic transformation – including Beth’s three-year-old son Teo.
She said: “My little boy found it funny that his mum was bald.”
With donations of raffle prizes, a Just Giving page and collection tins, Beth is hoping to make more than £600.
She said: “The Talisman gave me the hall for nothing and my mum and my aunties did a buffet. Local shops donated prizes. Complexions in the Old Village donated a manicure and a pedicure and Studio 21 have a collection tin.
“A lot of people turned up to support me. I have always had long hair. By the time I decided to brave the shave I didn’t really have time to grow it any longer.
"I was very nervous but it went really well. In the scheme of things it will grow back – and I’m going to be saving loads on hair conditioner.”