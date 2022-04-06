Corby mum honours cousins with head shave fundraiser

Beth McQuarrie before and after (inset)

A Corby woman has braved the shave to raise money for a mental health charity after her family lost much-loved members.

Beth McQuarrie wanted to highlight the work of Mind and to fundraise for their Corby project.

The 30-year-old apprentice engineer was cheered on by family, friends and colleagues at The Talisman pub as her long hair was chopped by her auntie Carol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thumbs up from Beth McQuarrie

She said: “There’s that many people in Corby alone that suffer with their mental health. I’ve had two cousins that have died. I wanted to raise awareness - and some money.”

More than 50 people packed into the pub to watch her dramatic transformation – including Beth’s three-year-old son Teo.

She said: “My little boy found it funny that his mum was bald.”

With donations of raffle prizes, a Just Giving page and collection tins, Beth is hoping to make more than £600.

Beth McQuarrie before she braved the shave

She said: “The Talisman gave me the hall for nothing and my mum and my aunties did a buffet. Local shops donated prizes. Complexions in the Old Village donated a manicure and a pedicure and Studio 21 have a collection tin.

“A lot of people turned up to support me. I have always had long hair. By the time I decided to brave the shave I didn’t really have time to grow it any longer.