The flats that Erin and her family live in (left) and the Hampton-by-Hilton hotel (right). Images: National World

A young family are looking at a third Christmas in a budget hotel in Corby after the heating system in their flat repeatedly broke – leaving them freezing and without hot water.

Erin Newlands, mum of Lilly, two, and Demi, nine, has lived in her flat in Hooke Close, Corby for the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The block, which is only a decade old, has an air source heating system which has consistently broken down during the past four years, leaving some tenants with no heating or hot water. They have been given temporary electric heaters but these are too expensive to run and have left Erin in debt.

Condensation at the door of the flats in Hooke Close. Image: National World

She says black mould has also grown around the flat because of the lack of heating, which she has spent hours cleaning.

Erin has had to move in and out of the Hampton by Hilton hotel and has spent the past three Christmases there with her kids. This time around she’s been there for the past eight weeks.

Her daughter Lilly has a serious heart condition which is worsened by the conditions in the flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin said: “This is the third year in a row I’m going to be in a hotel for Christmas.

"They just keep saying they’ll get somebody to come out and fix it and they do but it breaks again. It’s useless.

"Even when it’s working we can’t use heating and hot water at the same time.

"My daughter was born ten weeks early and has had two heart surgeries. This is making her poorly. I feel like I’m failing my kids. They should have a nice home”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin was originally allocated the flat by social housing landlord Riverside after waiting on the council’s Keyways system.

She said: “The heating worked for the first year but since then it’s not worked properly.

"I’m having to say ‘oh I’ll turn the heating off and you get a shower’

"It must be costing them a lot for me to stay in here. Surely it’s just easier for them to put in a new system?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have provided electric heaters but they’re just too expensive. I’ve had to get into debt to pay the electric bill.”

Erin goes home to use the washing machine but is otherwise having to stay in one room in the hotel with no washing or cooking facilities. She also recently lost her dad and is unable to grieve properly for him while she does not have a permanent base.

"It’s making my mental health awful,” said Erin.

"I just want to be able to go home.”

Social housing is run by not-for-profit housing associations or councils and is linked to local wages – making it affordable for most people.

Councillor Mark Pengelly (Lloyds, Lab) has been helping Erin. He said: “This is a disgraceful way to treat a resident. The last two Christmases in a hotel and they cannot guarantee the repairs will be done this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A new heating system should have been fitted years ago and they are still just doing repairs.

"We sometimes get frustrated with the council but this shows why the council should be able to build and rent out properties – not private social housing companies who are accountable to no-one.”

A specialist air source heating engineer is due to visit the block this week and residents will be given advice about how to get the best out of the system, which can be tricky to use.

A spokesperson for Riverside said: “We’re truly sorry for the recurring heating issue in Ms Newlands’ home. Regrettably we can confirm that the issue has affected her and her family for three consecutive winters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While efforts were made to repair a recent problem with her heating system in late October 2023, Ms Newlands unfortunately faced a further issue at the end of November.

“As is our approach when repairs cannot easily be made, to ensure our customers’ health and wellbeing, we promptly offered Ms Newlands alternative accommodation so they had a safe, warm place to stay while we arranged remedial works.

“Delays in resolving the matter have mainly been due to Ms Newland’s flat being fitted with an air source heating system which requires a specialist contractor to assess and carry out repairs.”

They said that an engineer was due to visit yesterday to assess the situation and that an enhanced servicing regime would be carried out to reduce the risk of the issue reoccurring and to conduct assessments and servicing of heating systems for all neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Unfortunately, the onset of very cold weather often increases risk of heating systems breaking down. We anticipate this is likely the cause for the repeated issues within Ms Newlands’ home but are expecting a full diagnosis following the engineers’ visit.

“To support Ms Newlands during this difficult time, we initially provided temporary heaters when the system went down and have offered affordable warmth vouchers to help with additional energy costs incurred whilst using these. We will also reimburse any out-of-pocket expenses during her hotel stay.

“We want to reassure Ms Newlands that we are doing everything we can to resolve her concerns as quickly as possible to support her return home in time for Christmas.

“As our customers’ safety is of paramount importance to us, we take any reports of damp and mould extremely seriously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said a technical inspector hadn’t found any visible signs of damp or mould in the property but that they would continue to work with her and update her on their progress.”

Although Erin is in social housing, she is not a council tenant. Nevertheless, the council has statutory powers to enforce compliance within the private housing issues

The complaint has now been passed to North Northamptonshire Council’s private housing scheme.

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers (Oundle, Cons) said: “My thoughts are with Erin and her family and although it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment in detail as the property is not a council property, I would encourage Erin to speak directly with her landlord.