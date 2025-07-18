Corby M&S door smashed by brick in burglary as motorbike suspect seen riding off

A suspect on a motorbike has been seen riding off moments after a burglary at the Marks & Spencer food hall in Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at the Marks & Spencer food hall in Corby.

The incident happened between 3am and 3.15am, on Wednesday, July 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Wednesday, July 16, between 3am and 3.15am, when the unknown offender/s smashed the front door of the store in Phoenix Parkway with a brick and entered the store before riding off on a motorbike.

Corby M&S Food /Google

"The suspect is described as wearing dark-coloured clothing and a white motorbike helmet.

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 25000414809 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”