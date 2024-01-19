Corby MP Tom Pursglove visits restaurant in Oakley Vale as part of official opening

The owner was delighted that Mr Pursglove had found the time to attend

A restaurant in Corby’s Oakley Vale estate welcomed in the New Year with a visit from the MP for Corby, Tom Pursglove.

Wokswagon, located in Butland Road, Corby, is the latest venture by Corby businessman Mr Chen who owns the well regarded Chinese Restaurant, Ya Hao, located in Rockingham Road.

Mr Chen was delighted that Mr Pursglove had found the time in his parliamentary diary to attend on Friday, January 12, as part of the official opening of the new restaurant.

Tom Pursglove (right) cutting the ribbon at Wokswagon with owner, Mr Chen (left)

He was particularly pleased as Mr Pursglove’s visit occurred at a meaningful time for Mr Chen, with his recent investment and renovation of Wokswagon resulting in the restaurant being awarded a five star food hygiene rating.

Mr Chen said: “Mr Pursglove was amazed and delighted by the varied and extensive menu on offer. After sampling the food, he was impressed by the quality and commented how ventures such as Wokswagon are vital to Corby’s growing prosperity and diversity. He said this was one of his most memorable afternoons here at Wokswagon.”

Wokswagon re-opened on November 29 and has already hosted Corby mayor, Cllr Leanne Buckingham and leader of Corby Town Council, Cllr Mark Pengelly.

Mr Chen said he ‘wishes to take this opportunity to wish all new and existing customers a Happy New Year’ and ‘looks forward to welcoming you in 2024 to Wokswagon’.