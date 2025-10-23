Corby MP says residents 'rightly angry' after bus services from Irthlingborough stripped, causing problems for local commuters

A meeting to discuss bus routes has taken place after changes to bus routes from Crown Hill, Irthlingborough after many commuters were left without transport to work and school.

Changes were brought in on September 21, with the only announcement of the change being displayed in select windows of the affected number 48 and 50 services, and without a public consultation to better gauge the impact cutting the services would have on locals.

These abrupt changes meant many passengers were left waiting for busses that they were unaware were no longer scheduled to arrive.

Corby and East Northants MP, Lee Barron empathised with those affected. He said: “There was no consultation before this decision was taken and residents are rightly angry with the change.

Corby and East Northants MP, Lee Barron at the meeting last week

"We have heard from residents who have lost their job struggling to get to work in Rushden, while there are students who are missing school because of unreliable bus services”.

The meeting on Friday (October 17) was held at the Community Centre in Fettledine Road, Irthlingborough, as the two routes no longer take passengers directly from Crow Hill to Rushden, Rushden Lakes and Higham Ferrers. Those from the estate are subsequently left without a means to get to work and school.

Wellingborough and Rushden MP, Gen Kitchen, who was unable to attend on October 17 due to a ‘diary clash,’ said: “I am very concerned about the impact these changes are having on people in Irthlingborough.

"I’ve heard directly from local residents who have missed appointments or been late for work and college due to the new timetable changes or delays under the new service.

“Members of my team were at the meeting on Friday and we will be working closely with Lee Barron’s office and North Northamptonshire Council to fight for the best services for our residents.

“The Government’s new Bus Services Bill will give local authorities control over routes, timetables, connections and fares, putting buses back in the heart of communities.”

There were no representatives of Stagecoach Midlands, the company that runs the service, at the meeting, however a letter penned to Lee Barron and Gen Kitchen said that Stagecoach was ‘continuing to work with the council to explore how additional journey can serve passengers between Kettering and Rushden, and further changes are being explored for the new year’.

Cllr Chris McGiffen, North Northants Council’s executive member for highways and travel, said: “Last week, representatives from North Northamptonshire Council met with residents and local MPs to discuss the changes to Stagecoach bus services 48 and 50 affecting the Crow Hill area.

“Following the meeting, we will continue to work with Stagecoach with the aim of providing the best outcome for residents.”

Stagecoach Midlands has been contacted for comment.