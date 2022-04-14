Corby MP ‘extremely concerned’ after East Carlton trees bulldozed

Corby MP Tom Pursglove has spoken of his ‘extreme concern’ after a five-acre field covered in trees owned by the Church of England in East Carlton was bulldozed.

The Wire Lane land is farmed by a local family, who had been given permission to put the field into ‘long term meadowland’ under a Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) scheme.

But the Diocese of Peterborough had been working with the tenants to return the field back to arable use, and on Friday (April 8) contractors began their work.

The bulldozer working to clear trees in Wire Lane, East Carlton

Described by villagers as an act of ‘environmental destruction’ after the habitat was shredded, Mr Pursglove responded to the clearance.

The Conservative said: “Whilst I have not received an explanation from the landowners as to the reasons for clearing these trees, I was extremely concerned to hear last weekend of the nature in which it had been done.

"Immediately, upon receipt of correspondence from my constituents setting out their concerns in relation to this and alerting me to the clearance, I raised the matter directly with the Diocese of Peterborough and I am awaiting their comments.

“As I understand it, any tree felling must comply with regulations and legislation protecting wildlife species and habitats, including the European protected species listed in the Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 and the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981."

The field after it was bulldozed

Residents say that the trees described as ‘scrub’ by the diocese had been there for decades with established trees as tall as 30ft.

Mr Pursglove added: “I would also argue that in instances such as this, it makes sense for any given landowner to seek the advice of the local authority before carrying out such work, simply as a matter of best practice and to ensure any tree felling is legally compliant - with that in mind, I have also raised the matter formally with North Northamptonshire Council.

“Our woodlands and forests are an invaluable natural asset, not just for wildlife and biodiversity, but also for the health and wellbeing of our communities, including those at East Carlton. As such, I will be following this closely and expect what has happened to be thoroughly investigated.”