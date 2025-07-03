Corby MP calls for review into ‘shortfalls’ of Northamptonshire children’s services department after executive director resigns

Corby’s MP Lee Barron has called for a review into ‘shortfalls’ of North Northamptonshire children’s services department after the sudden resignation of the executive director.

Charisse Monero, the executive director of children’s services for North Northants Council (NNC), resigned from her £144,201-a-year job, just 12 months after taking on the role.

It is believed she resigned with immediate effect on Friday, June 27 from her £144,201-a-year post ‘by mutual agreement’.

The statutory role is to provide ‘leadership and oversight’ of the provision of children’s services addressing the local needs of all children and young people, including the most disadvantaged and vulnerable, and their families and carers and provides ‘high quality, value for money services’ – as well as being responsible for the delivery of the education functions of the local authority.

Charisse Monero who has resigned as executive director of children’s services for North Northants Council (NNC)/Lee Barron MP for Corby and Gen Kitchen MP for Wellingborough and Rushden/National World

MP for Corby Lee Barron said: “I'm very concerned with the departure of the executive director of children’s services at North Northamptonshire Council.

“This is a highly paid role that oversees a critical service across North Northamptonshire.

"The department is responsible for protecting our most vulnerable young people and is also responsible for our authorities' SEND provision. It is deeply worrying that this role has been left vacant only one year after the post was filled.

“I’d engaged with the executive director on issues of importance to my constituents, and Mrs Monero attended my multi-agency SEND roundtable earlier this year.

"Clarity is needed on this senior departure, and we need to hear what plans the Reform council has for improving children’s services in North Northamptonshire.

"I understand SEND training programmes are currently paused, and I intend to raise this when I meet with council officers and leaders.

“I’m urging the council to conduct a review into the shortfalls of the department, and to ensure this senior post is filled as soon as possible”.

Gen Kitchen, MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, would like NNC to recruit a replacement director quickly.

She said: “I am concerned that North Northamptonshire will be without a director of children’s services until someone else is appointed.

"I have met with many families in Wellingborough and Rushden who face challenges when dealing with this department of the council, in particular SEND parents fighting for suitable school places for their children.

“It’s important that the authority act quickly to look for an adequate replacement, while ensuring the best possible person is found for this vitally important role.”

It is believed that Ms Monero had not been a frequent visitor to NNC’s council offices, working the majority of her time from London.

When asked about the nature of Ms Monero’s resignation and her notice period, a spokesman for NNC said: “The council has provided a statement on this matter and has no further comment to add.”

Their previous statement said: “Our executive director of children’s services, Charisse Monero, has decided to leave the authority and the council wishes her all the best for the future.

“As this is a statutory role the council’s deputy chief executive, George Candler, will fulfil the position of director of children’s services for the next few weeks, alongside his current role as executive director of place and economy.

"The authority has already started work on finding a replacement for a permanent executive director of children’s services and updates will be issued in due course.”