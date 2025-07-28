Corby MP calls for recognition of a Palestinian state as Kettering MP reaffirms commitment to Palestinian statehood

MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron is one of the 255 MPs from nine parties calling for the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to recognise Palestine as a state.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Barron added his voice in a joint letter to the call for action to send a symbolic message of support for people in Gaza.

The letter sent to Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy, organised by Sarah Champion MP, set out the MPs concerns ahead of a UN conference starting today (Monday) concerning Palestine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barron said: “I’m backing the call for the UK to recognise a Palestinian state.

MP for Corby Lee Barron and MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting /Lee Barron and Rosie Wrighting

“Our letter argues that Parliament has held a cross-party consensus for decades on recognising Palestinian statehood as part of a two-state solution.

“While recognition alone would not end the suffering in Gaza, British recognition of Palestine will be particularly powerful given its history in the region.

“Recognition sends a powerful symbolic message that we support the rights of the Palestinian people, that they are not alone and they need to maintain hope that there is a route that leads to lasting peace and security for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter to Sir Keir states: “British recognition of Palestine would be particularly powerful given its role as the author of the Balfour Declaration and the former Mandatory Power in Palestine. Since 1980 we have backed a two-state solution. Such a recognition would give that position substance as well as living up to a historic responsibility we have to the people under that mandate.

“This is a cross-party letter to show the support across the House for recognition of a Palestinian state. A two-state solution has been the cross-party consensus for decades.”

MP for Kettering Rosie Wrighting did not sign the joint letter but did send an open letter to constituents in which she said she shared many people in Kettering’s ‘fear and anger’ by the suffering in Gaza.

She said: “I know that many people in Kettering are rightly appalled by the ongoing suffering in Gaza, I share your fear and anger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe. Civilians, particularly children, are enduring malnutrition, the denial of aid, and unacceptable violence. We've seen people killed while trying to access the bare minimum needed to survive. This is indefensible. Israel must immediately allow the vast quantities of aid waiting at the border to enter Gaza freely and safely.

“Peace in the Middle East is something I’ve consistently raised with the Government over the past year as your MP.

“In Parliament, I sit on the Business and Trade Committee, where we’ve held inquiries and published a detailed report on the suspension of the UK’s direct arms exports to Israel, as well as a review into indirect exports.”

Ms Wrighting has just returned from Jordan where she was part of a cross-party Parliamentary delegation, meeting with refugees and witnessing aid drops into Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has since met the Minister for the Middle East to call for an immediate increase in aid to Gaza and the West Bank, evacuate injured children needing urgent medical care to the UK, and an ‘immediate ceasefire’.

She added: “Looking beyond the immediate crisis, the only path to lasting peace is through a two-state solution: a free, independent Palestine alongside a secure Israel. I stood on a manifesto that committed to the recognition of Palestinian statehood, and that remains my firm commitment.”

A spokeswoman for Wellingborough and Rushden MP Gen Kitchen said was unable to comment due to her role as a whip.