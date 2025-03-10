Corby motorbike passenger seriously injured after falling near boating lake
The incident involving a motorbike and two cars took place in Cottingham Road on Saturday (March 8) at about 2.30pm.
After falling off the back of a motorbike, the passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries – the rider drove off.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened in Cottingham Road at about 2.30pm on Saturday, March 8, and involved a motorbike and two cars.
“The passenger on the motorbike fell off the back and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, though not believed to be life threatening.
“Enquiries are continuing to locate the rider of the motorcycle who rode off from the scene.”