Corby motorbike passenger seriously injured after falling near boating lake

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:47 BST
A motorbike passenger has been seriously injured after falling the back of a bike near Corby boating lake.

The incident involving a motorbike and two cars took place in Cottingham Road on Saturday (March 8) at about 2.30pm.

After falling off the back of a motorbike, the passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries – the rider drove off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This happened in Cottingham Road at about 2.30pm on Saturday, March 8, and involved a motorbike and two cars.

Cottingham Road, Corby near the boating lake / Googleplaceholder image
Cottingham Road, Corby near the boating lake / Google

“The passenger on the motorbike fell off the back and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, though not believed to be life threatening.

“Enquiries are continuing to locate the rider of the motorcycle who rode off from the scene.”

Related topics:Corby
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice