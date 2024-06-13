Corby mother and daughters team set to open bridal shop in Kettering’s The Yards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A recently opened mobile bridal dress company run by a Corby mother and her two daughters is set to open a store in Kettering.

Bespoke Bridal Bliss launched at the end of March as a service that takes the dresses to the customers’ homes to try on and buy rather than them going out to a store.

The business is run by Andrea Dunne and two of her daughters, Chloe Stolarski and Lucy Stolarski from Corby.

They had always planned to open a store and within a short period of time have already managed to acquire premises at The Yards in Kettering.

The store is set to open on Sunday, June 23 and will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Andrea said: “It was an opportunity we couldn’t refuse really. It came up on Facebook advertising and we just said ‘shall we just go for it and see how it goes’ and that’s what we’ve done.”

Their aim - to make choosing a dress a relaxed and stress-free experience tailored to the customer - has not changed and they will continue to offer their mobile services.

Andrea said: “We’re still going to offer home visits because that’s our niche but I think with the shop being open, more people might come to the shop to see what we’ve got and then ask for a home visit.”

The business has wasted no time in opening a store and Andrea is relishing the opportunity to run a business with her daughters.

“It’s brought us closer together, we’ve got a little business chat and especially now that we’re getting a shop, all these ideas are coming into the chat and it’s lovely, I’m really enjoying it.”

The business is open to everyone and they cater to all shapes and sizes with their dresses going up to a size 32.

Andrea also does all the alterations so she can adjust the dresses to fit the bride.

The dresses start from about £150 and go up to around £400.