Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A congregation of over 400 worshippers flocked to Corby Central Masjid yesterday for the Eid al-Fitr prayer.

In Islam Eid al-Fitr is also known as the 'festival of breaking the fast'. It is a celebratory occasion that marks the end of Ramadan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muslims begin Eid day celebrations by partaking in a prayer service that takes place shortly after dawn, followed by a short sermon.

This year’s Eid al-Fitr began at Corby Central Masjid with an overwhelming turnout

This year’s Eid al-Fitr at Corby Central Masjid began with an overwhelming turnout the likes they had not seen before, which meant yesterday morning’s prayers had to be split in two.

Eyusuf Chaudhury, chairman of Corby Muslim Association (CMA), said: “It was a huge turn out and we, the CMA, didn’t have enough capacity to fit everyone into one prayer, so we split it into two prayers and used both floors at the same time.

“For the first time ever, Corby Mosque faced such high numbers, which was truly a privilege to find.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This past month the Mosque was extremely busy with all activities including breaking the fast.

There was a congregation of over 400 worshippers for the Eid al-Fitr prayer at Corby Central Masjid

“We are grateful to our neighbours who have acknowledged the matter and allowed us to complete our prayers in peace.”

Local police community officer Tony Greening constantly monitored the heavy traffic which also benefited the neighbours and other road users.