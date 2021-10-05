Corby Model Railway Society back on track with spectacular programme of events

It's full steam ahead for Corby model railway enthusiasts as their much-loved events return to the calendar - with several items on their fun-packed timetable.

The Corby and District Model Railway Society (CDMRS) will host a two-day long display of their layouts at an exhibition, followed by the return of their spooktacular Halloween train rides.

Further down the line, the society's festive winter wonderland will see half a million Christmas lights adorn the group's HQ ready for their Santa event.

Corby and District Model Railway Society members at their Corby HQ

Craig Tyler, CDMRS chairman, said: "The two-day event will showcase work carried out by modellers during lockdown. With many people turning to hobbies during this time, railway modelling has seen an increase. Many found their old model railways in the shed or loft and got back into the hobby or started from scratch.

"The layouts on display this year have been built by the exhibitors during lockdown so are brand new and well worth coming along for a look.

"The society has kept in touch with our many followers on social media and have continued to give advice and support to those starting out or just getting back to modelling, but it will be great to see many visitors old and new, face to face."

Punters will be able to see the lockdown layouts at Ss Peter and Andrew Church Hall in Beanfield Avenue on the weekend of October 16 and 17.

Their ghost train rides return in late October

Entry for adults is £4 with children £2 and a family ticket (2+2) £10.

This Halloween, ghouls and boys - and their parents and carers - get free entry to the society's headquarters in Quarry Close, off Kelvin Grove.

On Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, October 26, 28 and 30, from 6pm, visitors will be treated to a ride on the ghost train for just 50p.

The HQ will then be transformed by the members into a twinkling winter wonderland for their Santa specials with rides once again 50p and free entry to the site.

The Christmas display will feature half a million lights

Craig said: "Events at the headquarters continue to be free to get in and only 50p a ride for the train.

"The Santa event this year will have 500,000 lights which families can come along and enjoy again after the tough times that we have all encountered."

Santa Special trains take place on December 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 28 and 30. For all the opening times click here.