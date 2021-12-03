Corby model railway group's seasonal Santa special spectacular ready with 500,000 lights

Members of a Corby model railway club will signal that Christmas is down the track when they officially switch on their festive light display of half a million fairy lights at their headquarters.

Corby and District Model Railway Society (CDMRS) have been working on their latest Christmas spectacular with the official switch-on to herald the Santa specials.

The dazzling light show at their Corby base promises to be bigger and better with more than 150,000 extra bulbs as well as seasonal inflatables, animations and their own Christmas trains.

Father Christmas perched on a chimney admiring the lights

Craig Tyler, CDMRS chairman, said: "The Corby and District Model Railway Society is pleased to announce that its Santa Special trains are back.

"With our members working hard since our Halloween event to transform our headquarters into a light spectacular, we have increased the number of lights this year to 500,000 (yes you did read it right, half a million), along with other animations and inflatables. We intend to make it a value for money event for all.

"Admission is free and with train rides at only 50p (cash only). As in previous years the society will be expecting quite a few visitors. If you don't mind the wait its a great event for all."

It will be full steam ahead for the free-to-enter display with the opening night Saturday, December 11 at 4pm with the lights on until 8pm.

Santa specials

Entry is free with train rides only costing 50p, with refreshments available on the night.