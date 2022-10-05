Model railway fans have been invited to three events, from now until Christmas, celebrating trains of all sizes and amazing creations.

The Corby & District Model Railway Society (CDMRS) will showcase layouts at their annual exhibition on Saturday, October 15 (10am to 5pm), and Sunday, October 16 (10am to 4pm).

Members have started to transform their Corby HQ into a spook-tacular scarily-good Halloween destination after which they will prepare for their Santa specials.

Corby and District Model Railway Club members

Francis Rossi, CDMRS vice chairman and exhibition manager, said: “We are to happy to once again get to showcase the talents of local model railway enthusiasts.

“These events provide valuable insights into the creation of model worlds to both the aficionado and to the beginner, the young and old, and even to the club itself. Also, it helps spread the appeal of the hobby.”

More than 12 layouts are expected at the exhibition at the Ex-Servicemen’s Club in Lloyds Road, Corby, with refreshments available in the canteen and the bar.

Starting at the end of October, the club will host their annual Halloween party nights with ghost train rides on Thursday, October, 27, Saturday, October 29, and Monday, October 31.

The Halloween Party takes place at the end of October

CDMRS will then transform their Quarry Close headquarters into a sparkling winter wonderland with Santa Specials running on seven evenings throughout December.

More than 500,000 bulbs will light up the seasonal displays with train, rides priced at £1, refreshments and Christmas fun.

Ample parking is available to the rear of the building which is accessible via Tunwell Lane.

Society members will be showing off their layouts at the annual exhibition in October