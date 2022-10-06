A military hero will never be forgotten with a lasting tribute at the school he used to attend.

A replica tunic in honour of the heroic deeds of Lance Corporal James Ashworth has been unveiled at Lodge Park Academy in Corby.

It features the medals he was awarded after serving in Afghanistan including the Victoria Cross he received posthumously, the highest possible honour for bravery in the face of an enemy that can be awarded to British and Commonwealth forces.

The replica tunic

The replica tunic will be on display for current students to be reminded of his valour and commitment to his country after the unveiling last month, which was attended by Lance Corporal Ashworth’s family, DRET CEO Stuart Burns and Major Strachan, the Senior Major of the Grenadier Guards.

Lance Corporal Ashworth attended Lodge Park Technical College as the academy was formerly known from 2000 to 2005 and was a keen sportsman, excelling in both basketball and football for the institution.

Captain Nicola O’Brien, assistant principal and contingent commander at the school said: “As a school community, we remain fiercely proud of the heroic actions of Lance Corporal Ashworth, VC, and so we make sure all our students learn about him and his sacrifice.

“Lance Corporal Ashworth will remain in our memory forever, and so this unveiling is a fitting way of ensuring our students understand his contribution and the value we place on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad