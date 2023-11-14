News you can trust since 1897
Corby men face drugs charges as five adults and teenage boy appear in court

They appeared before magistrates yesterday (Monday)
By Alison Bagley
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT- 1 min read
Five men and a teenage boy charged with drug offences have had their case sent to Northampton Crown Court after appearing at the town’s magistrates’ court yesterday (Monday, November 13).

All six were charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin – after being arrested at an address in Waterside Lane, Corby shortly after midday on Friday, November 10.

They were:

• Barry Aaron Joseph McGlone, 36, of Stephenson Way, Corby• Jason Keith McShefferty, 46, of no fixed address• Stephen Lee Donnelly, 47, of Waterside Lane, Corby• Tyler Tierney, 19, of Waver Close, Corby• William Ian Hynds, 27, of Newark Drive, Corby• A 16-year-old Corby boy who cannot be named for legal reasons

All six were remanded in custody until their next court appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, November 24.