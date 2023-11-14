Corby men face drugs charges as five adults and teenage boy appear in court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Five men and a teenage boy charged with drug offences have had their case sent to Northampton Crown Court after appearing at the town’s magistrates’ court yesterday (Monday, November 13).

All six were charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin – after being arrested at an address in Waterside Lane, Corby shortly after midday on Friday, November 10.

They were:

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National World file picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Barry Aaron Joseph McGlone, 36, of Stephenson Way, Corby• Jason Keith McShefferty, 46, of no fixed address• Stephen Lee Donnelly, 47, of Waterside Lane, Corby• Tyler Tierney, 19, of Waver Close, Corby• William Ian Hynds, 27, of Newark Drive, Corby• A 16-year-old Corby boy who cannot be named for legal reasons