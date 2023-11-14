Corby men face drugs charges as five adults and teenage boy appear in court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Five men and a teenage boy charged with drug offences have had their case sent to Northampton Crown Court after appearing at the town’s magistrates’ court yesterday (Monday, November 13).
All six were charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin – after being arrested at an address in Waterside Lane, Corby shortly after midday on Friday, November 10.
They were:
• Barry Aaron Joseph McGlone, 36, of Stephenson Way, Corby• Jason Keith McShefferty, 46, of no fixed address• Stephen Lee Donnelly, 47, of Waterside Lane, Corby• Tyler Tierney, 19, of Waver Close, Corby• William Ian Hynds, 27, of Newark Drive, Corby• A 16-year-old Corby boy who cannot be named for legal reasons
All six were remanded in custody until their next court appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, November 24.