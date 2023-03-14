A beloved Corby memorial has been graffitied with the phrase ‘3 Charles Bronson’.

It is unsure when the Corby Steelworker or ‘The Steelman’, which is located outside the Corby Cube, in James Ashworth VC Square, was defaced, but the council has now removed the graffiti.

Speaking on the defacement of the statue, a spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “This is unacceptable behaviour.”

Corby Steelman before being cleaned, Thursday, March 9, 2023 with inset: Corby Steelman after being cleaned, Monday, March 13, 2023

North Northamptonshire Council has since removed the graffiti, but The Steelman now has a large brown patch on his chest due to de-oxidising from the cleaning.

The spokesman for North Northamptonshire Council said: “As the graffiti was done with an oil-based gloss paint, it was necessary to use a solvent based cleaner to remove it – de-oxidising some of the surface.

“We would expect this to re-oxidise over time and are monitoring it.”

The Corby Steelworker is a memorial dedicated to those who lost their lives working in Corby Steelworks.

Corby Steelman before being cleaned, Thursday, March 9, 2023

The statue was unveiled by the Chairman of the Corby District Council, former Corby mayor, steelworker and jobs campaigner, Cllr Peter McGowan, on August 25, 1989.

The statue was designed by Michael Grevatte.

The pedestal of the statue has a dedication on its side to the workers of the Stewarts & Lloyds tube works for their part in the construction of the vital pipeline, used during and after the D-Day landings in 1944.

Corby Steelman after being cleaned, Monday, March 13, 2023

