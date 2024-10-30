Corby Meeting Lane fire investigations underway at scene of fatal house blaze

Investigators from Northants Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene of the fatal house fire in Meeting Lane, Corby.

Emergency services were called yesterday (October 29) shortly after 2pm to a semi-detached house in Corby and rescued a man who later sadly died.

Crews in breathing apparatus discovered a fire on the ground floor of the property and used hose reel jets to put out the fire.

This morning forensic investigators were on the scene to determine the cause of the fire – two fire appliances are currently in Meeting Lane.

Corby, Meeting Lane, fire investigation underway/National World

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Fire crews returned to their stations just after 7pm yesterday, and we left the incident in the hands of Northamptonshire Police.

“Sadly, the man who was brought out of the building has died, and our fire investigation team are now supporting the investigation.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A full investigation into the cause of the fire is underway although at the present time, it is not believed to be suspicious.”