Corby medical practice warns patients of flu vaccine delays

Corby's biggest GP practice has warned patients to not turn up for flu jab appointments because the shipment of life-saving vaccines has been delayed.

Lakeside Healthcare, that operates out Lakeside Surgery, Forest Gate Surgery and Brigstock Surgery, apologised this weekend in a notice to patients due to be jabbed.

Those patients with appointments and those asked to make appointments have been told to not attend the slot and not to call to book a time.

Lakeside Surgery

The notice said: "Patients have complained that they have been left waiting in a huge queue after ringing for an appointment when the practice opens - with some unable to get an appointment when they are finally put through.

"We have just been informed by our flu vaccine supplier that, due to 'unforeseen road freight challenges', the scheduled delivery of flu vaccinations to GP practices will be delayed by ‘up to a fortnight’. As a result we will need to rearrange our planned flu vaccination clinic dates.

"If you have already pre-booked a vaccination slot please do not attend. If you have received an invite but have not yet booked, please disregard the invite.

"We will send out new invitations and re-book clinics as soon as a new delivery date has been confirmed and ask that you do not contact the surgery.